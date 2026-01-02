Major projects in Cape Coral are making headway in 2026

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents are preparing for a year of significant construction as several major development projects move forward in 2026.

Fox 4's Bella Line spoke with neighbors about one of the projects:

The Cape Coral Grove Town Center, spanning more than 130 acres, is set to begin Phase 1 construction in the second half of this year, according to the city.

The project has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors. Sean Black told Fox 4 that he supports growth but has concerns about infrastructure.

"Growth needs to be done," Black said. "I'm all for that. But, they need to start doing more with the roads."

Teresa Finis said she questions the need for additional development in the area.

"We've got so many empty houses, we've got so many things that aren't being utilized," said Finis. "And we keep adding more new."

However, some residents are excited about having new amenities nearby. Tiffany Davis looks forward to the convenience the town center will bring.

"There's not that much as far as retail shopping, good shopping around here, and restaurants, so we're very excited to have something, especially in walking distance from us, because they're two blocks away," Davis said.

Jaycee Park, featuring food trucks with a bandshell and boardwalk, is expected to open in the spring, according to the city.

The $100 million Bimini Square project on Cape Coral Parkway is expected to be completed this month. The development will include medical facilities, apartments, and a seafood restaurant on the Bimini Basin.

On Wednesday, the city council is expected to vote on signing a development agreement for the Seven Islands project in northwest Cape Coral.

