Street racing at 90 mph; two charged in Cape Coral deadly crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Street racing on Del Prado Boulevard, with cars exceeding 90 mph, has been linked to a deadly January crash, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Police say the crash happened on January 10, 2025 at 3:03 p.m.

Two cars - a white Ford Mustang and a blue Honda Accord - were traveling southbound on Del Prado Boulevard from the intersection of NE Pine Island Road.

Witnesses tell police both cars were racing at high speeds - which investigators say was confirmed by surveillance video.

The department says William J. Garfall, 76, was driving a red Chevy Equinox northbound on Del Prado Boulevard, and attempted to make a left turn into a plaza.

Investigators say the white Ford mustang hit the passenger side of the Equinox at a high speed - causing the Mustang to spin and crash into another northbound car before stopping.

Those who witnessed the crash say the blue Honda Accord made a u-turn following the crash, slowed down while passing the scene, and then fled the area.

A witness, police say, followed the Accord and told the driver to stop - which they eventually did.

The driver of the red Equinox was trauma-alerted to the hospital.

He died from the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

The department says their investigation revealed that the white Ford Mustang was traveling 99.4 mph in a 45-mph zone on Del Prado Boulevard at 3:08 p.m - while other traffic was present.

Video footage and witness statements confirmed the blue Honda Accord was traveling alongside the Mustang - both exceeding 90 mph - twice the posted speed limit, according to the investigation.

On Monday, December 1, 2025, Cape Coral Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators located and arrested both drivers for the following charges:

Milano Paolo Hlavina, 18

Vehicular Homicide

Jeremy Olivo, 20

Vehicular Homicide