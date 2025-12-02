Cape Coral woman saves boat crash survivor using CPR training from high school class

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman who learned CPR in high school nearly a decade ago used those skills to save the life of the lone survivor of Saturday's deadly boat crash.

Julie Quinn was out on the water with her boyfriend and two friends when they witnessed the tragic boat crash that claimed three lives Saturday night. The group immediately rushed to help.

"My boyfriend turned around and he pointed out, that boat just flipped, we just whipped it around, got life jackets out," Quinn said.

When they arrived at the crash site, Quinn spotted something barely visible above the water's surface.

"As we pull up, you could see the top of his ears and it was going to his hairline, and everyone's pointing at him, I'm like is that a person?" Quinn said.

It was Neal Kirby, a lifelong Cape Coral resident and avid boater who became the sole survivor of the devastating crash. Quinn and her friends quickly pulled Kirby onto their boat and began life-saving measures.

Despite learning CPR in a high school class almost 10 years ago, Quinn had never used it in a real emergency until that moment.

"I don't know, it kicked in instantly, we laid him down and started singing, stay alive, stay alive, and kept pace with that song," Quinn said.

She said performed chest compressions for around six minutes while they transported Kirby to waiting paramedics. Her efforts proved successful.

"Once we got to the dock, I felt his chest inflate, and he started moaning and making some sounds," Quinn said.

Kirby remains hospitalized as he continues battling his injuries from the crash. His family has reached out to Quinn to express their gratitude for her quick thinking and life-saving actions.

"Hopefully one day we can see face to face and hug, I would love to see his family and his dad, that would mean the world to me," Quinn said.

Quinn encourages everyone to learn CPR, emphasizing that you never know when those skills might be needed to save a life.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission identified the victims as Craig Millett, Brenna Millett and Rebecca Knight.