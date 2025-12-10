Lithium-ion batteries are everywhere—here’s how to use and dispose of them safely

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Musical greeting cards, electric toothbrushes, e-bikes—what do they all have in common?

They’re powered by lithium-ion batteries, a technology that shows up in more of our holiday gifts and everyday gadgets each year. But with great tech comes real safety risks, and fire experts say it’s crucial for families to know how to recognize a problem and how to dispose of these batteries the right way.

Senior reporter Emily Young tells you how to dispose of these batteries safely:

Lithium Ion Batteries

Fire officials warn that a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery often gives signs before something goes wrong. Keep an eye out for:

Swollen or misshapen batteries

Devices that suddenly get unusually hot

A strange or chemical-like smell

These may signal a battery that’s overheating or entering “thermal runaway,” a dangerous situation that can lead to fire.

The Cape Coral Fire Department says the most common causes of lithium-ion battery fires include overcharging, leaving devices plugged in and unattended, charging batteries on soft surfaces like beds, couches, and blankets, which trap heat.

Lt. Jason Spinner of the Cape Coral Fire Department offers this reminder as new tech floods into homes during the holiday season:

“We have all kinds of new tech coming out that’s going to utilize these batteries—and with great tech comes great risk. Make sure you use your chargers in a secured area, on a hard surface with good airflow. Never leave chargers unattended, and always unplug them when you’re done.”

When it’s time to get rid of an old or damaged battery, remember the acronym “CHARGE”:

C — Cool the device down

If it’s hot or malfunctioning, let it cool before handling.

H — Handle carefully

Never crush, puncture, or dismantle the battery.

A — Avoid throwing it in the trash

Lithium-ion batteries can start fires inside garbage trucks and at recycling facilities.

R — Recycle at an approved drop-off site

Only take these batteries to locations equipped to handle them safely.

G — Get it into a fire-safe container if damaged

If the battery is swollen or leaking, place it in a fire-resistant container before transport.

E — Educate others

Help friends and family understand the risks—these batteries can and do start fires every year.

Proper disposal prevents the kinds of trash-truck and recycling-facility fires local crews respond to annually. Approved drop-off locations in the area include: