Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief resigned on Friday

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Fair resigned from his role on Friday.

The department has not provided details about why he left his position, but said Deputy Chief Matthew McElroy will assume the role in the interim.

Fair joined Charlotte County in 2008 as a Deputy Chief of Fire and Special Operations, according to his county bio. He was promoted to Public Safety Director and Fire Chief in 2021.

This is a developing story and Fox 4 is working to gather more details.