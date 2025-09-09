CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday, opposing Lee County’s controversial parking ordinance in Boca Grande, warning that legal action could follow if changes aren’t made within 30 days.

The ordinance, approved by Lee County last month, removes public parking from 1st to 19th Street and restricts downtown parking to three hours unless drivers are residents, employees, or guests with special permits.

Charlotte County challenges Lee County’s Boca Grande parking ordinance

The Charlotte County resolution states the restrictions treat county residents “like outsiders” and could harm tourism, local businesses, and even push beachgoers to overwhelm Charlotte County beaches.

During public comment, Charlotte County residents and business owners urged commissioners to intervene.

"Recently you came to the aid of Englewood Beach-goers, and their parking needs, please consider helping us," said one resident during public comment.

Commissioners agreed, and passed the resolution with an amendment added by commissioner Chris Constance, that states the an injunction against the ordinance could be filed if Lee County doesn't reconsider the parking rules.

"I would like to make it a very strong resolution," said Constance. “If they don’t give us some sort of an indication that its on one of their next agendas to deal with it right away, then I think we have an opportunity to in four week at the first meeting in October, put on the agenda that we’re going to actually vote for an injunction.”

Commissioner Ken Doherty commented on how large of an impact the resolution has on Charlotte County.

"My comments are along the lines that [I'm] extremely disappointed that Lee County passed with without conferring with us," Doherty said. "We've had a great relationship with Lee County, and all our adjasent county's over the years. This has has such a direct impact on Charlotte County, its just rediculous what they passed."

Commissioner Bill Truex also stated that in his research, he discovered that it wasn't Lee County staff who drafted the ordinance.

"Lee County staff, did not write this ordinance, they had nothing to do with this ordinance. It was written by an outside attorney, a private firm, hired by three four people," said Truex. "This has definitely been made political."

Fox 4 asked Lee County about that claim. In a statement, the county wrote: “The content of the ordinance was driven by the community, and county staff formatted the ordinance for approval.”

For Jeff Lendroth, with the Boca Community Access Alliance, a grassroots group that formed after the ordinance passed, the action taken by the Charlotte County commissioners was a step in the right direction.

“I think that it was a productive meeting,” said Lendroth. “We need deeds. We don’t need words. But I think they have a good approach."