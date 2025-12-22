Charlotte County deputies investigate shooting in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said one man was shot on Sunday morning after a fight in Port Charlotte.

Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting near Collingswood Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.

The sheriff's office said two men were fighting outside of an event in the area. Then, deputies said a gun went off and hit a man.

They were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and he was later releated.

It's not known if any charges will be filed or if anyone was arrested.