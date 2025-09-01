Child in Port Charlotte flown to hospital after reported drowning

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — According to Charlotte County Public Safety, a child was rushed to the hospital after a reported drowning Sunday afternoon at a home on W. Ellicott Circle in Port Charlotte.

A spokesperson for the agency said crews were dispatched around 1:44 p.m. for a pediatric drowning.

They said the child was not breathing when paramedics transported the child. The patient was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Officials confirmed there was a pool at the home. No update has been released on the child’s current condition.