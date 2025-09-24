Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FHP says 75-year-old E-biker died in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after he crashed an E-bike in Port Charlotte.

Troopers said it happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Olen Boulevard.

Troopers said the 75-year-old man on an E-bike was going south on the Harbor Boulevard east side sidewalk. He lost control, and the E-bike collided with shrubbery and a lamp post, FHP said.

The man fell from the E-bike, and was pronounced deceased on scene, troopers report.

The incident remains under investigation.

