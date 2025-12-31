Port Charlotte man charged with trying to lure child on the internet

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Justin Bryant Fife on Wednesday and charged him with trying to solicit a child on the internet.

Deputies served a search warrant at his home in Port Charlotte on Dalton Boulevard.

The sheriff's office said investigation led to charges of Use of a Computer Service to Solicit a Child and Sending Harmful Materials to a Minor.

Additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

If you have information related to the case, call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.