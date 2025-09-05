Two motorcyclists injured in US-41 crash after wheelie stunt goes wrong

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two motorcyclists were injured, Thursday night, after one rider lost control while attempting a wheelie stunt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. on September 4 on US-41. Both motorcyclists were going south, when one rider tried to perform a wheelie stunt and lost control of his motorcycle, colliding with the other motorcyclist he was riding with, FHP said.

The motorcyclist who attempted the wheelie sustained critical injuries in the crash. The other rider sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to FHP.

Following the initial collision between the two motorcycles, a vehicle traveling north on US 41 struck the motorcycle of the rider who had attempted the stunt.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. No information about the condition of the occupants in the northbound vehicle has been released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.