Charlotte County gets closer to rebuilding El Jobean Pier

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Charlotte County leaders are hoping to bring back a beloved community spot. They confirmed to Fox 4 that commissioners took a step toward rebuilding the El Jobean Pier, Tuesday.

Commissioners approved of creating a $250,000 design contract with Giffels Webster Engineers.

The county's hurricane recovery fund, plus a FEMA reimbursement, would likely cover the costs for El Jobean.

The pier closed after it caught fire in May of last year, then was damaged again in Hurricanes Helene and Milton.