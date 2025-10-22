Love Your Selfie Studio battles AI images with fun, real-world experiences

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As artificial intelligence-generated images flood social media, one Port Charlotte entrepreneur is proving that some things still can’t be replicated by a computer.

Mary Rodriguez opened Love Your Selfie Studio in June. It's a colorful, interactive space featuring 28 themed photo booths designed for friends, families, and even pets to snap creative selfies.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on how Love Your Selfie Studio in Port Charlotte is competing with AI:

From a campground setup built with rocks from her backyard to decorations in the bathrooms, Rodriguez said she’s used “every inch” of the space for photo opportunities.

Fox 4. The Love Your Selfie Studio has 28 themed booths for fun photo-ops.

Rodriguez admits business has been slow in the studio’s early months, which she attributes partly to people not yet understanding what a selfie studio is, and partly to the rise of AI-generated photography.

“I am concerned about the AI,” she said, “but it’ll never replace the experience that you have here.”

She said her studio offers something algorithms can’t: a shared, real-world experience.

“It’s more than a picture,” Rodriguez said. “It’s putting on the boa, hearing the music, having the lights, being there with your friends or your granddaughter. It’s fun. It’s an experience.”

Fox 4. The difference between a real photo of Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk and Mary Rodriguez, vs an AI-generated photo.

While AI tools can place users virtually anywhere in seconds, Rodriguez says her focus is on creating memories that are tangible.

“Sure, AI can Photoshop you at the Eiffel Tower,” she said. “But here, you’re actually holding the props, laughing, and living it.”

Fox 4. Visitors strike a pose in the “Show Girl” booth at Love Your Selfie Studio in Port Charlotte.

Rodriguez said her booths are always changing, as coming up with fresh ideas for new seflie sets. She said if she can continue providing creative, unique and fun experiences, it will be the AI trying to keep up with her.

Love Your Selfie Studio is located at 2826 S Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte.