BRACING FOR IMPACT: Charlotte food pantries prepare for cuts to SNAP funding

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration must continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) despite the ongoing government shutdown, a decision that came just hours before benefits were set to expire.

It remains unclear when those funds will reach the roughly 42 million Americans who depend on SNAP each month, and food pantries across the country, including in Charlotte County, are preparing for an influx of people in need.

At the Wintergarden Food Pantry in Port Charlotte, volunteers packed boxes of produce, bread and protein on Thursday, loading them into hundreds of cars in their weekly drive-through distribution, as they've done since the pantry opened in 2018.

"We pride ourselves on making sure that everybody gets fresh produce," said Director Kimberly Laurence. "We do our best to get meat for everyone. Shelf stable items obviously, bread, dairy products, but a lot of that is in very short supply right now."

She told Fox 4 that there has already been an increase in applications to use the food pantry over the past few months.

“We weren’t on track to hit 600 families until the end of the year, beginning of next year, and we’re going to hit that today,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had warned earlier in the week that without congressional action, “the well has run dry” and benefits would stop November 1.

The last-minute court ruling allows payments to continue, but the uncertainty has already strained food assistance networks.

Laurence said she's expecting even more families to turn to food pantries like her's for support.

“I do expect the numbers to increase dramatically,” she said. “We were trying to set aside food for November, but there’s nothing to put aside. We have to use it all each week.”

About 14,500 residents rely on SNAP benefits in Charlotte County, according to the latest available census data.

Carrie Walsh, the Director of Charlotte County Human Services said that food banks can help fill gaps, but are not designed to replace the level of support that SNAP benefits provide.

“We don't know how devastating it's going to be yet," said Walsh. "So, the best we can do at this moment is to gear up, but I would be lying if I said that we weren't nervous about being able to meet that need for people.”

Still, food pantries like Wintergarden said they are preparing to meet the challenge, even if it means their resources will be spread thin.

“We just want to be there for people when they need us, and we will be,” said Laurence.

Pantry leaders are urging residents to donate nonperishable food items or contribute financially if they’re able to.

For Charlotte County's list of operating food pantries to use or donate to, CLICK HERE.

