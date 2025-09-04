BLURRED LINES: County says fix begins this week for botched Midway striping job

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A botched striping job has left a half-mile stretch of Midway Boulevard, and parts of Ackerman Avenue, covered in blurry, uneven lines.

Charlotte County officials said the problem happened when a defective nozzle on a sprayer went unnoticed after the roads were repaved as part of the Ackerman Wastewater Expansion Project.

The county said the contractor responsible will begin repairs Thursday night. Crews are expected to try several methods, including power washing, sandblasting or grinding away the paint, and possibly resurfacing if needed.

All of the repair work is covered under warranty with the contractor, meaning it won’t cost the county or taxpayers any money.

Fox 4. Blurry yellow lines stretch across Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte after a contractor’s defective sprayer nozzle caused a botched striping job.

“It looks like garbage. It looks like somebody should lose their job or go back for some training or something,” one nearby homeowner told Fox 4. "But let's give them a chance to make it right.

Officials say repairs will not be completed overnight, but will begin Thursday night.