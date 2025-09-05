Sunseeker Resort rebrands as part of Hilton's Curio Collection

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor has announced a major rebrand to Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast, Curio Collection by Hilton, marking a new chapter for the resort.

According to a press release, the resort, now under ownership by Blackstone Real Estate with Pyramid Global Hospitality as the management company, has partnered with Hilton's Curio Collection.

Back in July, less than two years after opening, the Allegiant-owned resort, sold for $200 million to Blackstone.

The 22-acre luxury resort finally opened in December 2023 after pandemic delays and a construction fire. With 785 rooms, multiple restaurants, three pools, and a golf course, the resort said its goal was to be a tourism magnet for Charlotte Harbor.

During Allegiant's earnings call earlier this year, the company reported a $321 million impairment charge -- meaning a value decrease, $5.7 million in damages from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and just 54% occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2024.

