SUNSEEKER SOLD: Blackstone to acquire Charlotte County resort from Allegiant for $200 million

The underperorming Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is under new ownership.

Blackstone Real Estate has agreed to purchase Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor from Allegiant Travel Company in a $200 million deal expected to close next year.

The resort opened in December of 2023 after years of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a construction fire.

In February, a little more than a year after opening, Allegient announced they would be selling off a majority of the resort.

The newly built luxury resort spans 22 waterfront acres on Florida's Gulf Coast and features 785 rooms along with extensive amenities including multiple restaurants, two pools, a spa, fitness center, rooftop adult pool and bar, championship golf course, and over 60,000 square feet of meeting space.

"The acquisition of this brand new, highly-amenitized resort demonstrates our strong conviction in hospitality and travel and the continued growth in group-oriented destinations. Allegiant has built a fantastic property and we look forward to bringing our extensive experience with large scale resorts to Sunseeker," Scott Trebilco, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Real Estate, said.

"Blackstone's extensive hospitality holdings and their execution capabilities make them the ideal counterparty for this transaction and also to help realize the full potential of Sunseeker Resort," Gregory C. Anderson, CEO at Allegiant Travel Company, said. "Furthermore, it supports Allegiant's strategy centered around the airline and we plan to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt and strengthen our balance sheet."

Barclays served as financial advisor to Allegiant for the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.