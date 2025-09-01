PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man is facing felony charges after deputies say he sprayed a husband and wife with bug spray outside a Publix, following an argument that started in the checkout line.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old Daniel Kenel became angry at the Cochran Boulevard store on Aug. 31 after a woman told him she was waiting in line for her husband.

Investigators said Kenel began placing his items on the conveyor belt with the couple’s groceries, sparking a brief argument before he abandoned his cart and ran out of the store.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the alleged bug spray attack:

Port Charlotte Publix dispute ends with bug spray attack, deputies say

One of the victims told Fox 4 that Publix employees noticed the dispute and escorted the couple outside, keeping an eye out for Kenel. He said, as they loaded their car, Kenel ran up from behind and sprayed both he and his wife with what felt and smelled like bug spray, leaving their eyes, mouths, and skin burning.

The man said he instinctively chased after Kenel across the parking lot and down the road, with several Publix employees and even another shopper also running after the suspect.

Deputies said surveillance video confirmed Kenel drove his truck to another part of the lot to wait for the couple before allegedly carrying out the attack.

Kenel was later found near Restlawn Cemetery. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Kenel was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Deputies said his truck was towed from the Publix lot, but no spray can was recovered.