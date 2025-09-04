CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A new community group is coming together to push back against Lee County’s Boca Grande parking ordinance.

On Wednesday, residents gathered at the South Gulf Cove Clubhouse for the first meeting of the newly formed Boca Community Access Alliance. The group says it is focused on restoring public parking access near Boca Grande beaches, and is considering legal action if necessary.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the Alliance's first meeting:

Charlotte County residents push back on Boca Grande parking restrictions

Michael Mace, who attended the meeting, said he chose to move to the area specifically for the beaches.

“It’s magical – the water is so crystal clear that you can see heads or tails on a dime when you’re in 4–5 feet of water,” Mace said.

Lee County commissioners approved the ordinance last month, removing public parking from 1st to 19th Street unless drivers have a permit, and limiting downtown spaces to three hours.

Lee County commissioners said the ordinance was intended to “preserve the island’s environment and charm” while protecting residents from hazardous traffic, excessive noise, and trash linked to increased visitors.

Some critics have called for boycotts of Boca Grande, but business owners say that only makes the situation worse.

“Overall, I can see since this parking regulation went into effect that a 30% decrease in our business from last year,” said Bart DeStefano, who owns South Beach Bar & Grille.

Community leaders at Wednesday’s meeting said Charlotte County commissioners have so far declined to put the issue on their agenda. Residents plan to show up at the county’s next meeting to speak during public comment.

Others said they’re also exploring legal action.

Fox 4. Jeff Lendroth speaks at the Boca Community Access Alliance meeting.

“That takes time, that takes money and it takes an attorney that’s willing to take this up for us, but I think the grounds are good for an injunction,” said Jeff Lendroth.

The group says they will continue to organize and press state and county leaders for help, and believe their work to restore public beach access is far from over.