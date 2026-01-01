Port Charlotte man, 70, dies after vehicle crashes into pond on Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Port Charlotte man died Wednesday night when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond along Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash that occurred at 11:46 p.m. near the intersection of Tamiami Trail and Stratford Drive.

According to FHP, the man was driving a Honda CR-V southbound on Tamiami Trail when he approached a curve in the roadway. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway to the right toward an embankment.

The vehicle collided with the embankment, became airborne, and landed in a small pond. Troopers say the SUV then struck a large blue water pipe and became partially submerged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

