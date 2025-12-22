Woman charged in Port Charlotte stabbing that left man critically hurt

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman now charged with stabbing a man, who has life-threatening injuries.

According to a police report, the man was found near Kenesaw and Cedarwood streets on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said they found him bleeding from his left arm. The report said the cut was four inches long and about a half inch deep.

Hospital staff told deputies his injury was life-threatening, so they had to fly him out to Blake Medical Center.

The victim told deputies a woman, later identified as Stephanie Hernandez, cut him. He said they got into an argument before the assault happened. The man told deputies Hernandez started a fire near his campsite and that’s what they were fighting about.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

According to the report, the man told deputies many homeless people in the area do not want Hernandez at their encampments because she is “unstable and steals from people.”

Deputies said they found Hernandez and took her in for questioning.

According to the report, Hernandez did not confess to stabbing the man and her statements were inconsistent. She said she was in the road when the man walked by bleeding.

When detectives questioned Hernandez about other things besides the stabbing, the report said her demeanor was on the lines of being “spaced out.” But, the report said when they talked to Hernandez about the stabbing, she got “to a more serious level with denial.”

Hernandez was charged with aggravated battery.