North Port motorcyclist dies in Charlotte County crash at U.S. 41 intersection

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 31-year-old North Port man died early Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car at a Charlotte County intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Elkcam Boulevard.

Investigators said the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection. At the same time, a Kia sedan traveling southbound attempted to make a left turn onto Elkcam Boulevard.

According to FHP, the Kia turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the car.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

