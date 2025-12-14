Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPort Charlotte

Actions

North Port motorcyclist dies in Charlotte County crash at U.S. 41 intersection

The 31-year-old was riding a Harley-Davidson when a Kia sedan turned left in front of him at Elkcam Boulevard intersection.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Map
WFTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Map
Posted

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 31-year-old North Port man died early Saturday morning after his motorcycle collided with a car at a Charlotte County intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Elkcam Boulevard.

Investigators said the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. 41 at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection. At the same time, a Kia sedan traveling southbound attempted to make a left turn onto Elkcam Boulevard.

According to FHP, the Kia turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the car.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Alex Orenczuk

Alex Orenczuk