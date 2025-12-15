A year after his death, Sgt. Elio Diaz is remembered in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Monday marks one year since Charlotte County Sgt. Elio Diaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Port Charlotte, and the community continues to honor his memory.

The memorial for Diaz outside the Chevron in Port Charlotte continues to grow, marked by flags, flowers, handwritten notes and photos of the 11-year sheriff's office veteran. The display serves as a permanent reminder of a life lost and a community still mourning.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said in part, "We will forever miss his smile, his laugh, his positive impact, and so much more about him, but we will never forget his service or his sacrifice."

The sheriff's office also said deputies shared cuban coffee together on Monday, which Diaz was known to give out to his colleagues.

On Dec. 15, 2023, the sheriff's office said Diaz pulled over 24-year-old Andrew Mostyn. Investigators said Diaz spent more than an hour trying to help Mostyn sort out insurance issues so his truck wouldn't be towed.

The sheriff's office said without warning, Mostyn shot and killed Diaz. That started a manhunt, which ended when deputies shot and killed Mostyn at a Popeyes in Port Charlotte.

Days later, thousands packed a memorial service in Babcock Ranch, where Diaz's family spoke through their grief.

"We love you, and we miss you, Daddy, and I'll always be your little girl," his daughter said during the service.

In September, the stretch of U.S. 41 in front of the Chevron where Diaz was killed was officially renamed the Sgt. Elio Diaz Memorial Highway.

The highway serves as a lasting tribute to a deputy, father and hero who gave his life in the line of duty.

