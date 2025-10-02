Florida Highway Patrol arrests driver after chase in Charlotte County

Florida Highway Patrol said its arrested a driver in a stolen car chase.

Troopers said at 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, they were called about a stolen Kia going south on I75 in Sarasota. Troopers spotted the Kia in Charlotte County at Mile Marker 167, and the Kia sped away.

FHP said the trooper performed a PIT maneuver at Mile Marker 159 and the driver was detained.

There was also an open container of bud light in the Kia, according to FHP.

The driver, exhibiting signs of impairment, was sent to Advent Health. Once cleared at the hospital, the driver was arrested and also charged for driving on a suspended license.

At the jail she submitted a breath sample of .134 BAC, according to FHP.