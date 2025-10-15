PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A controversial proposal to carve a new waterway through mangroves connecting the Manchester Waterway to the Myakka River has been rejected by Charlotte County Commissioners.

On Tuesday, commissioners voted 4-0, with Chairman Joe Tiseo recusing himself, to halt the project following years of feasibility studies, environmental discussions, and public debate.

Charlotte County sinks proposed $27M Manchester Waterway cut-through project

The proposed $27 million project, known as the Manchester Cut-Through Project, aimed to improve boating access to the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor, while enhancing water flow and circulation through the canal system.

County staff said it could have created a more direct route to open water and reduced stagnation in local waterways.

But the project faced strong opposition from nearby residents, who raised concerns about flooding, mangrove loss, and cost.

“I’m scared of flooding, since some storm protection will be taken away by opening up areas that help buffer storm surge," said Lindsey Collingsworth during public comment.

The plan called for funding the work through a special taxing district, known as a Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU), paid for by property owners in the surrounding neighborhood.

Charlotte County. Map showing the three potential Manchester Cut-Through routes — each connecting neighborhood canals in Port Charlotte to the Myakka River through mangrove areas.

“Don’t make the people of District Four pay for it," said Ben Summer during public comment.

"This is going to restrict people from being able to pay their bills and renovate their houses," said Scott Rogers.

A county survey sent to more than 7,000 homeowners found 1,458 opposed the project, while 501 supported it, solidifying public resistance to the proposal.

With Tuesday’s vote, commissioners agreed not to move forward with design or permitting, effectively ending a project that’s been under discussion since 2019.

