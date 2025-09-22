Charlotte County deputies start planning Christmas charity efforts

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is planning its annual Shop With a Cop.

It began in 2004, and the program has grown in numbers and popularity. Student receive a gift card to go Christmas shopping for themselves and their families. Once selected, they are given a specific date to come to an assigned store, signed in by their guardian, and then paired with a deputy who escorts the student throughout the store as they shop.

If you are a supporter, or have ever wanted to support, you can contact CCSO directly to make that happen. The program is 100% community-funded through donations, according to deputies.

If you want to support CCSO's Shop With A Cop, you can contact events@ccsofl.net or (941) 575-5260.

