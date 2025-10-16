PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Construction is officially underway on a massive new recreation center and pool at Port Charlotte Beach Park.

County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the 20,600 sq-ft facility, which will replace the former 6,000 sq-ft structure damaged in hurricanes Ian, Helene and Milton. The new design includes a full kitchen, offices, an event and meeting space, and a new pool accompanied by a 5,700-square-foot pool house.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the new recreation center and pool coming to the Port Charlotte Beach Park:

Work begins on new rec center and pool at Port Charlotte Beach Park

The project’s cost has ballooned to $32.7 million, nearly triple the original $12.5 million estimate. It’s being paid for through the county’s 1% local option sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. Despite storm damage at the old building, it was already slated for demolition to make way for the new facility.

Charlotte County Community Services Director Tommy Scott said the higher price comes from inflation, increased construction costs, and design changes aimed at making the building more storm-resilient.

“The cost has gone up, but so has the size, and the height,” Scott said. “This building will sit higher out of the flood zone and is designed to withstand future storms after what we’ve been through the past two years.”

Charlotte County. Renderings show Charlotte County’s planned 20,000-square-foot recreation center and pool facility at Port Charlotte Beach Park.

Scott said public feedback played a major role in shaping the design. Residents shared memories from weddings, community events, and swim lessons at the old center, and many expressed how important the park’s amenities are to the community.

“We asked the public what they wanted to see, and that really drove the design,” Scott said. “Our goal is to deliver something the community can be proud of.”

Fox 4. Beach nourishment at the park is expected to be complete by December 2025.

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026, with other park repairs still in progress. That includes dredging and replenishing the beach, which the county expects to reopen by the end of this year.

For more information on hurricane recovery projects in Charlotte County, CLICK HERE.