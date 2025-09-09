Man arrested for sexual battery and burglary in Port Charlotte, deputies say

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and committing sexual acts while holding her at knifepoint as she slept, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Braxton Jeramiah Jacobs was arrested after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday.

The caller said she woke up to find Jacobs in her bedroom, deputies said.

The victim said Jacobs was holding a knife toward her as he performed sexual acts and attempted to make her engage in the acts, but she refused, according to CCSO.

Investigators say the victim was able to record audio during the incident that was later provided to detectives.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, deputies found Jacobs at a home on Westchester Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

He was sent to the Major Crimes Unit office for an interview - initially denying the allegations. As the interview progressed and Jacobs was made aware of evidence against him, deputies said he confessed to the acts.

"This is a disgusting and inexcusable act, and I commend the victim for her quick-thinking to obtain evidence that will help put this man behind bars. It is a testament to her strength and courage," Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement.

Jacobs was charged with sexual battery with a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, and false imprisonment of a person against their will. He is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail.