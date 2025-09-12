Charlotte County deputies warn: standing water covers Bermont Road

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Drivers are being urged to use caution on Bermont Road near the Glades County line due to standing water covering both lanes of the roadway.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reports around three inches of standing water across both lanes of Bermont Road at the Glades County line. While the roadway remains open and passable, officials warn that standing water poses significant hazards at highway speeds.

Motorists are advised to reduce their speed when traveling through the affected area. The sheriff's office emphasizes that while the road has not been closed, the water conditions require extra caution from drivers.