UNREAL ENDING: FC Naples wins first playoff game on penalty kick save

NAPLES, Fla — There have been a lot of unforgettable moments in FC Naples' inaugural season.

What happened Saturday will be hard to beat.

USL FC Naples celebrates first round playoff game on Saturday

FC Naples defeated USL League One defending champions, Union Omaha, on penalty kicks Saturday night in front of a packed house at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in the first round of the playoffs.

In round six of the overtime penalty kicks, back-up goalie Joel Serrano, dove to his right to deny Mark Bronnik, and send FC Naples to the semi-final round.

Click here to see Serrano's amazing stop:

Full Serrano Save

Our community's first professional soccer team was tied 0-0 after 90 minutes.

As the drama increased with every touch in overtime, FC Naples and Union Omaha stayed tied 0-0 after an additional 30 minutes period.

To make matters even more tense, FC Naples goalie and captain, Edward Delgado, went down with an injury in the overtime period.

That put Serrano, who only played 13 minutes all season, into the spotlight.

During penalty kicks, Luka Prpa, Jake Dengler, and Jayden Onen all scored for FC Naples. And Serrano saved two of the five shots he faced, sending the game into a sudden death round.

Ian Garrett started first for FC Naples and scored.

Watch his game winning goal here:

Garrett game winner

Serrano's save won the game for FC Naples and sent them to the next round of the USL League One playoffs.

USL FC Naples wins their first playoff game on penalty kick save

They'll play One Knoxville SC.