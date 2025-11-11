Veterans history museum reopens in a bigger space at Collier County government center

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Veterans Museum officially reopened Tuesday at its new location inside the Collier County Government Center.

The nonprofit museum, formerly known as the America’s Military and First Responders Museum, had operated for nearly 15 years in a small space at the Naples Airport before closing due to airport renovations at the north terminal.

Its new location is nearly three times larger, giving visitors more room to explore hundreds of military artifacts, including uniforms and unique items from World War II and beyond.

“We set this whole museum up in a months’ time with the help of our curator, Melanie Dellas,” said Museum President David Hinds. “If you’re counting individual items, maybe two thousand items in here," he said.

Hinds said the museum’s reopening on Veterans Day was made possible with support from Collier County.

Under a five-year lease agreement with the county, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.