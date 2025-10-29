NAPLES, Fla. — Matt Poland still remembers the article. I started to ask the FC Naples head coach about it when he finished my sentence.

"Second from the bottom," Poland said.

Before FC Naples inaugural season, a sportswriter ranked the team second-worst in USL League One. Southwest Florida's professional soccer team has come a long way since then.

Southwest Florida's professional soccer team to host first-ever playoff game

FC Naples will host Union Omaha in the club's first-ever playoff game on Saturday. FC Naples clinched the home playoff game after it defeated the Charlotte Independence 2-0 last weekend.

"Some teams have been in the league for seven years and and never gotten that opportunity as a club," Poland said. "To get that in year one is just so exciting."

Poland said there were a lot of challenges this year. The team had to figure out everything from assembling a roster to purchasing gear. Even so, FC Naples started the season strong.

The club went unbeaten in seven of it's first eight games. After that, things got a little shaky. FC Naples had only one victory over the next two months. In June, Alva Alta FC beat FC Naples 4-1. It was the team's worst loss of the season.

Poland said that was a turning point. FC Naples then went on a 10 game unbeaten streak.

"It was a moment that the guys really came together in the locker room after the game," Poland said.

"Clearly the response from the adversity was very positive," Poland said.

Poland has overcome some adversity himself. The coach said he always wanted to play soccer, starting as a 3-year-old. He played college soccer at Taylor University in Indiana, and after that, professionally in Scandinavia.

But after four years in the pros, Poland said he suffered a career-ending injury. Instead of walking away, Poland became a coach.

He moved back to the United States and led a pro team in Chicago. When the FC Naples job opened up, Poland went for it. Now, he's leading FC Naples into the playoffs.

Poland said has a more 'laid back' style of coaching. Instead of yelling, there's an expectation of excellence.

“If you look at him in a game, very cool, calm, collected," said team captain Edward Delgado. "But at the same time, he’s demanding a a lot of professionalism.”

“Definitely more laid back of a coach than previous coaches I’ve had," said defender Brecc Evans. "But still will say stuff when it needs to be said.”

Poland emphasized soccer isn't life-or-death. But it can still provide important lessons.

“Soccer is a microcosm of life," Poland said. "How do you deal with people? How do you deal with adversity? How do you deal with failures and success? And teamwork?"

FC Naples will host Union Omaha at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples on Saturday. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.