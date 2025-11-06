New Meals of Hope warehouse in Naples expands to meet increasing demand for help

NAPLES, Fla. — As the nation’s longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues, fear and uncertainty are growing for families across Southwest Florida.

Many are struggling to afford basic groceries, but local organizations are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

Senior reporter Emily Young learns about the Meals of Hope operations in their brand new warehouse:

Meals of Hope grand opening

Meals of Hope, a Naples-based nonprofit, officially opened its new 18,000-square-foot food warehouse. It's one of the largest of its kind in the state and it's designed to dramatically expand the nonprofit’s reach, helping them get food to more families, faster.

Organizers said this new regional hub will quintuple the organization’s distribution capacity, which is a critical boost at a time when demand has reached record highs.

“We’re seeing more people than ever needing help,” one Meals of Hope coordinator said. “But we’re also seeing our community show up in incredible ways.”

Despite the strain, there is one bright spot amid the hardship: a surge in volunteers.

Meals of Hope leaders said they’ve seen more people signing up to help package and distribute food than ever before.

They call it a thin silver lining, but a powerful reminder that even in difficult times, neighbors here continue to look out for one another.

Currently, Meals of Hope feeds about 4,000 people every week, and they expect that number to climb by at least 650 more this weekend.