"Celebrating our farmers": Collier County hosts annual Farm-City BBQ

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County celebrated its 68th annual Farm-City BBQ on Tuesday, bringing together hundreds of families, farmers and local leaders for the county's longstanding pre-Thanksgiving tradition.

The community gathering started decades ago as a simple act of mutual support between farmers and business leaders, according to local farmer Jaime Weisinger.

WATCH AS FARM-CITY BBQ KICKS OFF ITS 68TH ANNUAL EVENT AT THE FAIRGROUNDS:

Farm-City BBQ brings together farmers, families and leaders for 68th annual event

"This event started early on when the city came out to the farms after a bad year and helped feed them and the year after the farmers came out to the city and returned the favor," Weisinger said.

Today, the event has grown into one of Collier County's most well-attended pre-holiday events, serving as both a celebration of local agriculture and a major fundraiser for youth organizations.

Weisinger's family has been farming in the area for generations. He says farmers across the county work to produce everything from vegetables sold in local stores to cattle that supports the meat industry. Organizers say there are more than 300 farms on almost 150,000 acres in Collier County.

"My family has been farming tomatoes for over 60 years here and I don't think that people realize that this time of year from about November to about the middle of January about 80% of the nation's tomatoes come out of Collier County," Weisinger said.

The event serves as more than just recognition for agricultural workers. Co-chair Russell Budd says the estimated 2,000 visitors will help support local youth groups including Collier County 4H, Collier County Junior Deputies, Kiwanis Key Clubs, and Youth Leadership Collier.

"And others all benefit from the money raised here at this event. Then it goes to them, their board of directors then puts the money where it can do the most good," Budd said.

Organizers expect this year's event to raise more than $50,000 for local youth organizations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.