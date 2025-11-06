Meals of Hope celebrates grand opening of regional food hub in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Meals of Hope, non-profit focused on hunger relief, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 6 for the grand opening of its new 18,000-square-foot warehouse and food distribution hub located at 4176 Mercantile Avenue, Naples.

The celebration coincides with Mayor Teresa Lee Heitmann's proclamation of November 2025 as Meals of Hope Month in the City of Naples, honoring the organization's nearly two decades of impact.

Organizers said the new warehouse anchors the organization's first capital campaign, "Hunger to Hope," which has raised $2.3 million toward a $4.5 million goal to fund food reserves, operational expansion, and long-term sustainability.

Each week, Meals of Hope said, it delivers frozen meat, fresh produce, dry goods, and baby essentials to 4,000 families through 14 pantry locations in Collier and Lee counties. The expanded facility enables rapid response during natural disasters, supply chain disruptions, and interruptions in federal aid.