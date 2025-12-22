Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing 17-year-old paddleboarder last seen at Bunche Beach

Lee County deputies are looking for Peter Campanella
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office wants you to keep an eye out for 17-year-old Peter Campanella.

He was last seen paddle boarding at Bunche Beach around 3:00 p.m., according to LCSO.

He's 5'6" and weighs 125 pounds. He's a white man with brown hair and green eyes.

The sheriff's office said he was last wearing a navy blue shirt and an orange backpack. His paddleboard is blue and white.

Several agencies are at Bunche Beach searching for him including the sheriff's office and FWC.

If you see him or know anything, call 911 immediately.

