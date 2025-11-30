Neighbor helps resident escape duplex fire through bedroom window

NAPLES, Fla. — A duplex home on Estey Avenue caught fire early Saturday morning, trapping one resident who had to escape through a bedroom window with help from a neighbor.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue crews responded to the structure fire at 1:44 AM and found heavy flames consuming the living room and kitchen areas of the home.

The fire created a dangerous situation because the home's only exterior doors were located in the rooms engulfed by flames, leaving occupants with no clear exit route.

One resident became trapped inside and attempted to escape through a rear bedroom window. The escape was complicated because the windows were screwed shut and partially blocked by an air conditioning unit.

A neighbor heard calls for help and entered the lanai area to assist the trapped resident. The neighbor helped the occupant escape through a small opening above the window unit, bringing her to safety.

Authorities are reminding the public to never screw windows shut, as they serve as vital secondary escape routes during emergencies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

