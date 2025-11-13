Overdevelopment, resiliency top concerns as Naples residents weigh in on 2045 plan

NAPLES, Fla. — Community members and local business owners gathered at a public workshop on Thursday to share their ideas for the Naples 2045 Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint that will guide how the city grows over the next 20 years.

One of the biggest concerns raised at the open forum was overdevelopment. Several attendees pointed to large projects, including the new Four Seasons Hotel. They said the growth is chipping away at the city’s small-town charm.

“They want to maintain a small-town feel to Naples — that doesn’t jive with the high-density development that is going on right now,” said Jerry O’Connor, who has lived in Naples for nearly 13 years.

O’Connor and other neighbors spoke passionately about what they see as unchecked growth.

“I like the small-town feel — that’s what attracted me to Naples. So, I’m not happy with the Four Seasons development, I’m not happy with a lot of development happening north of Pelican Bay. I'm not happy with the developement on David, that could’ve been a great location for low rental or cheaper housing,” he added.

During a live polling session, other people raised concerns about flooding, resiliency, and the rising cost of living — issues city leaders said they are trying to address as part of long-term planning.

“Well, I like the idea that we’re being involved. I’m surprised it was such a little turnout,” said attendee Nora VanHouten. O’Connor added, “I think it was great to be involved. I do think the city needs to be commended on much of what they do.”

City planners said they will use the public feedback to draft the Comprehensive Plan, which will later be reviewed by the Planning Board and City Council. People who couldn’t attend the forum can still provide input online.

For more information or to submit comments, visit Naples2045.com.