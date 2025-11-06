YOU MATTER: Florida man walks the four corners of the U.S. for mental health awareness

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man has walked 9,280 miles across the United States to raise awareness for mental health, stopping in Naples as part of his record-breaking journey that began in a jail cell.

Kyndal Ray Edwards started his walk on January 1, 2022, with his feet in the Atlantic Ocean. Edwards walked across the United States once, but once he hit the west coast, he didn't stop. Now on day 839 of his journey, Edwards is attempting to reach all four corners of the continental United States.

Kyndal Ray Edwards.

Edwards has already walked to the northwest and southwest corners of the country and is now approaching the southeast corner.

"When I hit the northeastern point of Maine that should be a world record," Edwards said.

But for him, this journey isn't about breaking records.

"A 180 names of beautiful souls that's no longer with us due to mental health or recovery issues, the 180 specifically stands for taking a 180 degree turn in the opposite direction of those things that's taking those we love," Edwards said.

Fox 4.

The 180-degree turn Edwards references reflects his own transformation. He has struggled with mental health and addiction, attempting suicide twice and spending time in county jail 11 times and prison twice.

"I have tried to take my own life twice, I have overdosed, I've been in county jail 11 times, and prison twice," Edwards said.

Edwards pushes a cart with "YOU MATTER" written on the front, and he says the message is making a real difference.

"I've literally had people, grown men, stop, hug me and cry on the side of the road saying they were on their way home right there to take their own lives until they saw this sign," Edwards said.

Kyndal Ray Edwards.

Edwards hopes his journey will be remembered as proof that people can overcome their past.

"I want to be remembered as a man who may have had a bad past, but never let it define him, to turn it around, to show people that there's hope," Edwards said.

