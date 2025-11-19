STARability breaks ground on new Naples campus for people with disabilities

NAPLES, Fla. — The STARability Foundation officially broke ground on its new campus in Naples, marking a major step in what the non-profit said will expand programs and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The new campus sits on a five-acre property off Northbrooke Drive near I-75 and Immokalee Rd. The non-profit says it will transform the existing 42,000 square-foot building on the property into a new state-of-the-art hub for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The effort is funded in part by Southwest Florida billionaire Tom Golisano, who pledged $85 million to local non-profits last year. Of that, the STARability Foundation says it has received a $10 million commitment.

STARability CEO Karen Govern said the campus will give them space to offer more programs, like vocational training, education and community activities.

"For every one of our programs we have a waiting list," said Govern. "So, what this facility is going to do is enable us to provide the programs and services to anyone who needs them. So, we're going to triple our impact in terms of the number of people that we serve on an annual basis."

The foundation says this is the first phase of a long-term vision to improve services across Southwest Florida.

The new facility is expected to open late 2026.

