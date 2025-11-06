North Naples’ Mercato unveils new upgraded piazza for entertainment and gatherings

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — After months of construction, Mercato has unveiled its expanded entertainment space, ready to welcome visitors for the season ahead.

The outdoor mall showcased its upgraded piazza this week following a three-month closure. The 6,700-square-foot space now includes additional seating, a retractable screen for movies on the lawn, and a covered stage for live performances.

“So, we really created the heartbeat of the property here,” said Cayley Mullen, vice president of creative and marketing for the project. “We had this beautiful banyan tree and some green space, but we wanted to expand it so we could host more events and bring the community together."

The new piazza is about three times its original size and will host monthly events. The grand reopening drew several hundred people and raised more than $20,000 for the Guadalupe Center, which supports underserved families in Immokalee, according to Mullen.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the Mercato community come out and enjoy this space we’ve worked so hard on,” Mullen said.