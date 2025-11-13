Naples city leaders consider $1M barrier upgrade to boost Cambier Park security

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples City Council will discuss adding new security barriers around Cambier Park, just weeks after the police chief flagged potential safety concerns in the park’s design.

Cambier Park hosts about 125 events each year and is one of downtown Naples’ most popular spots for families. However, police say several areas of the park have no barriers separating them from the main road, leaving the space vulnerable to possible vehicle intrusions.

City leaders are considering installing new security barriers, similar to those already at Baker Park, which in theory would prevent cars or trucks from driving into open spaces or crowds.

Residents and business owners have mixed reactions. Anthony Riser sells homes in the area and said the idea may be “a bit of an overkill,” but he understands the need for safety.

“I’ve been here for the Ferrari events, I’ve been here with the Porsche group for their events, and if anything, I think a little extra lighting will do this park and this place justice without any extra stress or security,” Riser said.

Other visitors say the upgrades make sense given today’s political climate.

“My gut feeling — it’s a real shame we have to be thinking about these things because this is a beautiful area,” said Mike Hill, who has been visiting Naples for 35 years. “But the realistic part of it is that yes, somebody could take advantage, and we see it all over the United States," he added.

City Council is expected to decide Monday whether to move forward with the project, which could cost between $800,000 and $1 million.