Making history: FC Naples heads to Tennessee for first-ever semifinal appearance

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s been a dream season for FC Naples, and this weekend the club is heading to Tennessee for its first-ever USL League One semifinal appearance.

The team advanced after a dramatic playoff win at home against Union Omaha, decided in a penalty shootout. Now, they’ll face one of the league’s top-ranked teams, One Knoxville SC, on Saturday November 8th at Covenant Health Park in Tennessee.

The team departed Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Friday morning, heading to Tennessee.

“Excited to get here,” said head coach Matt Poland. “Obviously, advancing through the quarterfinals at home was great. Now we get the opportunity to go on the road and face the number one seed, One Knoxville," he added.

Fox 4

The semifinal run marks a major milestone for FC Naples in its inaugural season. Poland said the upcoming match will bring new challenges but added that the focus remains on composure and teamwork.

“We know what we do that makes us good,” he said. “It’s our work, our effort, playing together as one team, and just staying present in the moment. Don’t worry about the next action or the next play — just stay focused, stay present, and let the result be what it is," Poland added.

Fox 4

Captain and goalkeeper Edward “Lalo” Delgado said the team is determined to make Naples proud. “I think what we want to show our fans, our community, the city of Naples, is that we’re going to put on a show. We’re going to put in our hard work — it’s going to be a great match and we want that," he said.

Forward Marc Torellas echoed that sentiment. “It has to be a win,” he said. “It’s the only thing we have on our minds — win, win, win.”

Fans can cheer on FC Naples during an official watch party Saturday night at Hopsized Brewing Co. in Bonita Springs.

Kickoff against One Knoxville SC is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+.