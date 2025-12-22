Coast Guard suspends search for two missing boaters off Southwest Florida coast

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for two missing boaters off the coast of Southwest Florida following a three-day effort that included air, sea, and volunteer searches.

The family of Randall Spivey, 57, and Brandon Billmaier, 33, said they went on a fishing trip about 100 miles off the coast of Fort Myers but never returned. Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard found their boat empty with no sign of anyone nearby.

WATCH AS THE SEARCH FOR THE MISSING BOATERS IS SUSPENDED OFF THE COAST OF SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:

The discovery of the empty vessel about 70 miles offshore has prompted a massive private search effort drawing volunteers from across Southwest Florida.

"We were all standing up looking for anything for anything could be evidence of you someone needing help," Alex Fredella said.

Fredella said he and his son had planned a relaxing fishing trip but instead joined the search given that they were already in the area. Along with hundreds of volunteers and the U.S. Coast Guard, hundreds of square miles were covered.

Fredella said he doesn't know the family but wanted to help.

"It hits at home because if I was over out there and was in the water – I would hope to be rescued," Fredella said. "I saw multiple Coast Guard planes at a very high elevation but obviously in a search pattern. The sea conditions were great."

Volunteer organizer Scott Smith said thousands of volunteers have joined the search. "The volunteers, including many who have not directly met Randy or Brandon have shared they want to help because they love people," Smith told Fox 4.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it would suspend the search on Monday at sunset after covering 6,700 square miles, about the size of the state of Connecticut.

“The Coast Guard diligently searched with our pilots, boat forces, cutter crews, and numerous partners,” said Lt. Harrison, a search and rescue mission coordinator for U.S. Coast Guard Sector St Petersburg. “We saturated an incredibly large search area but, unfortunately, were unable to locate the two missing men," they said in a statement.

Family members said they are desperate to be reunited with Spivey and Billmaier.

“We really appreciate everything the community is doing to join the Coast Guard in the search,” said Tricia Spivey, Randall’s wife, as she fought back tears. “If you have a boat, if you have a plane, we’ve got to bring him home. He’s an amazing husband, an amazing father,” she added.

