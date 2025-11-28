NAPLES, Fla. — A Southwest Florida restaurant handed out free turkey dinners on Thursday to make sure no one had to spend Thanksgiving alone.

WATCH: Restaurant owner brings new life to old Thanksgiving tradition:

Naples restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to fight loneliness

Albana Hoxha opened GG's Brunch Haus this January. The Naples brunch spot already attracted a loyal crowd of regulars, including Francis Page and Carol Menkello, who visit at least once a week.

“It’s just wonderful," Page said. "It makes you feel like you’re part of a huge family.”

Hoxha said her family moved to Naples after more than 20 years in Michigan. The family previously operated a beloved restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

That's where the Thanksgiving tradition started.

One year, Hoxha said a longtime customer didn't have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving. So she opened her doors.

"I don't want nobody to feel alone. You feel alone? You're not alone," Hoxha said. "Because you have GG family GG's place, where you can feel home."

The restaurant is a family affair. — she runs the restaurant with her husband three children.

On Thursday, the brunch spot was packed with people who got an early start on their Thanksgiving feast. That includes regulars Page and Menkello.

The couple understand loneliness. Menkello lost her husband in 2009 and Page lost his wife in 2017. The two were longtime friends before that. Grief brought them together.

"I was lonesome," Page said.

They have been together for the last nine years.

"It's been great, hasn't it? We've had a good life," Menkello said.

Hoxha said her mission remains simple: make sure everyone has somewhere to belong during Thanksgiving.

"You're never going to feel alone when you come here," Hoxha said.