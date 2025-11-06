NAPLES, Fla. — Naples city leaders are moving forward with plans to rebuild the playground at Cambier Park after it was closed last month due to safety concerns.

The playground, a downtown landmark for nearly 30 years, is crumbling and needs more than simple repairs, city officials said. During Wednesday's council meeting, members approved moving forward plans for a full rebuild focused on natural play elements and treehouse-style features.

WATCH TO SEE SAMPLE THEMES FOR A NEW PLAYGROUND THAT WERE PRESENTED TO THE CITY:

Naples moves forward with plans for new Cambier Park playground, demolition approved

The new playground will be roughly the same size as the old one, but will replace mulch with rubberized surfacing, add more shade for parents, according to council discussions.

Council also agreed to discuss adding new surveillance cameras for safety. Concept renderings presented to the council gave a first look at possible design features.

City of Naples

“We all want Cambier to feel like Cambier, not like any other park,” said Elena Smith, a parent attending the meeting. “The survey results clearly show that the community prefers a treehouse nature, and I really hope that vision is honored," she added.

City of Naples

Council approved moving forward with removing the old playground structure. QR codes will soon be added near the park so visitors can track construction progress.

City officials say the total budget for the project is $2 million.