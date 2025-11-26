'We want it moved': Marco Island pickleball expansion plan divides neighbors over noise

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Plans to expand the pickleball courts on Marco Island have sparked a heated debate between neighbors and players over increased traffic, bigger crowds and noise concerns.

After a report on the expansion plans last week, several neighbors reached out to Fox 4 to share their concerns.

Every day, the pickleball courts at the Marco Island Racquet Center are packed with players. But just beyond the fence and tree line, neighbors say the sound of pops carries straight into their homes.

"Our issue is noise. It is actually an invasion of our neighborhood is what we've called that," said David Cadwell, president of the San Marco Villas Condo Association.

With the pops of pickleball in the background, nearly a dozen neighbors, including David and Carla Cadwell, told Fox 4 the constant noise cuts through any semblance of peace.

"We do want it moved, we'd like to have it moved from this residential area because the three main sites of the court are surrounded by our community and then the residents that live right along the road here adjacent to us," Carla Cadwell said.

The courts have been at this location for more than a decade, but pickleball leaders say demand is growing and the sport isn’t going anywhere.

"But we absolutely are very sensitive to the neighbors and that's really a big part of the plan that we have in place," said Pat Campbell, a leader in the local pickleball group.

Campbell is a leader in the local pickleball group and says their expansion plan would include improved sound barriers. He acknowledged the noise but says more courts and a better design in this designated recreational space would actually reduce noise.

"We care about the community; we care about our neighbors. And the fact of the matter is, status quo is the enemy here, not the pickleball players," Campbell explained. "We believe improving and enhancing with additional courts, with additional enhanced sound barriers we actually are being very sensitive to the neighbors and helping improve their quality of life too," he added.

Neighbors said they want solutions that consider the community beyond pickleball.

"I know it's because they have the land right now and they have that over there right but it's time for them to grow with the area as well too and move on," David Cadwell said.

Any expansion plans would need approval from city council.

