Collier County OK's Paradise Coast Sports Complex expansion; voters to decide funding

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — County commissioners have approved the next phase of the Paradise Coast Sports Complex expansion — a multi-million dollar project that could depend on voters approving a tourism tax hike next year.

The next phase would add 11 new multipurpose fields for youth and adult leagues, including baseball, softball, soccer, and lacrosse. Local teams said the complex often reaches full capacity, making it difficult to schedule games and practices.

County officials said the phase 4 expansion could help ease scheduling conflicts and bring more visitors to Collier County during slower summer months.

“This will serve as a regional park to satisfy a lot of the needs for this community, in terms of these fields — without the citizens having to pay for it — the tourists will be paying for it,” said Commission Chair Burt Saunders during an October 28th meeting.

The project’s funding, however, is still up for debate. A referendum next year will ask voters whether to approve a 1% increase in the county’s tourism tax to help pay for the expansion.

The proposed increase would only apply to hotels and short-term rentals, but the county estimates it could raise nearly $10 million a year if approved.

Some people said the investment is worth it.

“Everything for the economy I would support,” said Peter Malaszuk, a local business owner whose son has played at Paradise Coast since it opened. “I think it would be beneficial for everyone — it will bring a lot to the economy and local small businesses."

Others believe the county should slow down development and focus on maintaining what’s already built.

“We need to kind of take a break, take a breather and stop where we’re at — and produce what we can with what we have,” said Annette Kniola in a previous interview with Fox 4.

So far, Collier County has already spent at least $114 million on the sports complex.

Design work for the next phase is already underway, with the Paradise Coast Sports Complex estimating the 11 new fields could cost between $50 million and $90 million.