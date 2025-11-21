'Fair compromise’: Naples neighbors reach settlement with Costco over new store

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in East Naples who once threatened to sue over a newly planned Costco say they have reached a settlement with the company, ending a brewing legal battle after months of trying to kill the project.

On Friday, the Costco Core Opposition group announced it reached an agreement with Costco after a prolonged fight over the new store planned in the Hacienda Lakes neighborhood. For months, the group protested the project, citing traffic, safety, and property value concerns.

"But faced with a lawsuit that would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars on both sides, I think the community courageously – once Costco reached out – sat down spoke with them and came up with this agreement," said Frank Cipolla, who had led the neighborhood push against the new Costco.

While the Costco was already greenlit by the county in October, the group says this new private agreement means Costco will add new safety and traffic measures — like more crosswalk signs and new signals to direct trucks and cars away from busy areas.

The group says Costco also agreed to add more landscaping, to keep the Hacienda Lakes brick sign, and donate $35,000 to the HOA or community development district.

"We released out right to sue. So, we have no doubt that Costco will follow through," said Jack Yazinski, a retired judge and resident who helped lead the opposition.

While Yazinski said he still feels the county's approval process was unfair, he believes this agreement with Costco is a fair compromise.

"They want to be good neighbors; we want to have good neighbors so it was a reasonable thing to do," Yazinski said.

Costco has said it plans to break ground on the new warehouse in early 2026

Fox 4 reached out to Collier County, following the announcement of a settlement with Costco.

"Collier County is aware that there have been conversations between the two groups," a county spokesperson said in an email. "Agreements between the two parties are private agreements – not enforceable by Collier County. Also, keep in mind that material changes to a county-maintained roadway would require county input such as permits," the email added.

Milton Spokojny, a resident and former Michigan attorney believes the agreement is legally binding.

"Everything that was indicated is, as I indicated, is transcribed in emails and it's enforceable under the law," Spokojny said.

Costco representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

