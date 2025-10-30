Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNaples

Actions

Hurricane Melissa leaves dozens dead in Haiti as flooding devastates island nation

Hurricane Melissa kills dozens in Haiti despite missing direct landfall
The people of Haiti walk around following flooding.
Linda Thélémaque
The people of Haiti walk around following flooding.
Hurricane Melissa leaves dozens dead in Haiti as flooding devastates island nation
Posted
and last updated

NAPLES, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica's coastline as a Category 5 hurricane, but nearby Haiti is grappling with deadly impacts from the massive storm that never made direct landfall on the island.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to someone on the ground:

Hurricane Melissa leaves dozens dead in Haiti as flooding devastates island nation

Haitian officials report at least 20 people have died as torrential rains from the hurricane's outer bands flooded streets and triggered landslides across the nation. The recovery effort is just beginning, according to aid workers on the ground.

"People were scared," said Linda Thélémaque, who works for Hope for Haiti, a Naples-based nonprofit that provides emergency response services and works to improve quality of life on the island nation.

Haitian people working to recover after floods.

Thélémaque described the ominous atmosphere as residents waited for the storm to pass.

"There was like a feeling of like an ominous, eerie feeling in the town," she said.

While Hurricane Melissa never made landfall in Haiti, the storm's massive size dumped heavy rainfall across the island for days.

"It's been raining heavy, for the last 5 plus days," Thelemaque said.

Floodwater sits in Southern Haiti.

The relentless precipitation has caused widespread flooding and significant landslides, washing away livelihoods and forcing the country into lockdown mode.

"There is a lot flooding, significant amount of landslides," she said.

Haiti spent Wednesday sheltered in place as authorities urged residents to stay indoors.

"The office of the president advised, everything is closed today," Thélémaque said.

According to Fox 4's Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls, more than 3 feet of rain has fallen in southern Haiti, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected as Melissa moves toward the Bahamas.

The people of Haiti walk around following flooding.

Briana Beauvoir with Hope for Haiti says monetary donations are the most effective way to help right now, as they can be quickly converted into needed supplies for affected communities.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Beauvoir praised the resilience of the Haitian people.

Haitians work on the roofs of their homes for Hurricane Melissa.

"To see the happiness and joy that still shines through despite all the challenges and the struggles they're facing everyday, they have such a resilience and hope," Beauvoir said.

Thelemaque warned that while the storm may be ending, the crisis is far from over.

"The water born diseases, they start to spread," Thélémaque said. "We will be responding to this for a while."

If you would like to make a donation to help Haiti, you can do so on their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Mahmoud Bennett